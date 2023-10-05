Woman freaks out after hotel staff member barges in on her room, 'this is illegal!'

MaddyMoon writes:
Okay, so I was trying to have a guest come over to my hotel room late, after midnight, and he got stopped at the front desk. She asked for the room number and name, which he provided. However, she didn't seem to believe him or something, so she had me come to the desk. When I got there, she had a bit of an attitude and asked for my room number and name.
I told her, and then she asked how many people were in the room. I said, "Two, but one has left for her night shift." She didn't explain herself further but instead started demanding that I pay my deposit fee right away. I asked, "Why?" and she replied, "Because it's only two people to a room."
I said, "But there will be only two because my friend has left for work." She didn't provide any more explanation and just continued to insist that I pay the deposit immediately.
My friend and I left and came up with a plan to sneak him in through the side door. It's not the best idea, I know, but I've never experienced this at a hotel before. He managed to sneak in, and if you haven't already guessed, he was my friends with benefits. Less than five minutes later, we found ourselves in my room and she barged in.
She didn't knock or greet us; she just barged in and started yelling about why we hadn't paid the deposit. We both told her, "Ma'am, that's illegal, what you just did" (I believe it is), and he left. She stood there and continued to yell at me for another 20 minutes while I was under the sheets.
She seemed angry because I sneaked him in instead of paying the fee, and I kept apologizing, saying, "I'm sorry, we were just trying to avoid paying the fee, but you can charge me now. Again, sorry." However, she didn't seem to accept it.
She then told me that I couldn't have guests past 8, and I said, "Oh, I didn't realize that was a rule here. You should have mentioned that upfront." But she continued to go on and on. We ended up yelling at each other at certain points because she was all over the place with her explanations and requests.
However, when I told her I wasn't a satisfied tenant right now and threatened to speak to her supervisor, she seemed taken aback. She then asked, "Why didn't you tell me? If he was going to be here for only 30 minutes, that's okay." '
I responded, "You didn't ask or let me explain! You just kept demanding that I pay the fee right then and there." She was contradicting herself, and I finally told her, "Ma'am, you really need to leave. You're digging yourself into a hole."
So, am I the antagonist for getting so upset, or did she have the right to barge in because I was breaking a rule that I didn't even know was a rule?
Here are some of the top comments from the post.
Cathymorgan-foreman says:
INFO:
1. What kind of hotel is this? I've never heard of one that charges to have a guest come in after 8 pm, that sounds made up to me.
2.Did you check to see if the 'rules' she was going on about are even real rules for the hotel?
BanterPhobic says:
ESH (Everyone Sucks Here). You’re right that the note employee had no right to barge in unannounced, but you flagrantly ignored their rule and you refer to workers doing their job as “[getting] a little attitude” which makes you sound kind of insufferable.
DoctorSugarPuss says:
NTA (Not the A%#hole). I’ve never stayed at a hotel where the front desk monitors my visitors. 100% complain to the supervisor over this.
What do you think? Was the hotel staff member right to barge in, or should OP accept what happened because she broke the rules?