Woman freaks out after hotel staff member barges in on her room, 'this is illegal!'

My friend and I left and came up with a plan to sneak him in through the side door. It's not the best idea, I know, but I've never experienced this at a hotel before. He managed to sneak in, and if you haven't already guessed, he was my friends with benefits. Less than five minutes later, we found ourselves in my room and she barged in.

She didn't knock or greet us; she just barged in and started yelling about why we hadn't paid the deposit. We both told her, "Ma'am, that's illegal, what you just did" (I believe it is), and he left. She stood there and continued to yell at me for another 20 minutes while I was under the sheets.