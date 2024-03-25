Trust issues surface when wife spends night in hotel with 'known seducer.' AITA? + Update

"AITA, for being angry with my wife after she stayed in a hotel with another man"

Crafty_Original1382

I (28m) and my wife (28f) have been married for 2 years been in a relationship for 6. We both enjoy going to live music and sometimes will go with friends while the other needs to work.

My wife was invited to go to a show on a Saturday night with a male friend, we will call him Larry. They have gone to shows before with other people involved and come back late at night.

This has always been fine. This time the other person going with them canceled so it would just be the two of them. My wife approached me the morning of the show saying that Larry "was not comfortable driving home after the show that night" so they would be getting a hotel room together.