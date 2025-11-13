'AITA? My housemate went to Bali and left me with a biohazard...'

After cleaning the situation, I sent my housemate a text informing him of the situation and asking for him to reimburse me for the $10 and another $10 for emotional damages. I was mainly joking about the emotional damages and made that clear but I was serious about the money for the bug spray.

He then went off at me at how it comes with looking after cats and how if I couldn’t handle it then I shouldn’t have agreed. The situation the litter box was in was far beyond what a reasonable litter box would be like, having had cats all my life I am no amateur. I did not think it unreasonable for him to pay me back for the bug spray seeing as I needed it to kill and disinfect the biohazard he left me to deal with. AITA?