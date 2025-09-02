'AITA for housing only one nephew for college? The one I'm housing needs the help.' UPDATED 2X

mmmmm_pi wrote:

NTA. Go do your thing and focus on the people who have shown they actually care about you. A bit of advice is that you should learn to bend the truth when it suits you. For example, this whole housing thing and renting out rooms and whether or not you can accommodate Alex is a situation where a bit of deception would have gone a long way.

For example, when asked if you can house Alex, you could have said, "Sorry, I don't have any space in the house and all the current tenants have over 2 years left on their leases. I had no idea Alex was considering university in my city since we have not spoken in many years."

I saw a few questions in my last post that I wanted to address:

Why not try to form a bond with Alex now? He comes across as a gold digger and disingenuous seeing as he was perfectly happy being distant from me without something to gain.