'AITA for moving out and leaving my roommate 'coldly' despite her mental health crisis?'

I think that I gave her ample time to find a roommate (48 days). I can barely stay a second longer. But what are my duties here? What do I owe to her out of human decency, beyond legal obligations? AITA?

TL;DR: I got tired of my roommate's mental health taking up so much space in my life, so I harshly decided to leave, and she's now guilt-tripping me.

pottersquash said:

NTA. Your duties are whatever you lease says, nothing more.

"Just a heads up, I'll be crying a lot, and it's 100% about this.”

At least she made it easy for you to see through her nonsense.