'How do I deal with unexpected jealousy over my ex-husband’s new girlfriend?' MAJOR UPDATE

I have friends, just nobody like that. I'd say my ex-husband is the person I'm most myself with and the person I'm closest to in the world. So yeah, my ex is still that person. And I’m starting to realize that while I don’t want him back romantically, I do still see him as mine.

Not in a possessive, malicious way, but in that I think I’ve just never fully adjusted to him being someone with a life completely separate from mine. It’s like he’s still a character in my story, not somebody with an entire life of his own.I'm also trying to take the advice of getting to know his girlfriend, while also trying not to over-involve myself in their lives.