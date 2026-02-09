'How do I cope as a 36-year-old woman watching my 25-year-old sister with her loving husband?'

I am looking for advice on how to deal with jealousy toward my younger sister’s relationship in a healthy way. I am 36F. My sister is 25F. We are 11 years apart, and her husband is 36M, the same age as me.
They met when she was 20 and he was 31. She married him when she was 22, and they now have a 1-year-old daughter. I know the age gap will stand out, but that is not the core issue for me. What I am struggling with is how well he treats her and how that makes me feel about my own life.
He is attentive and affectionate. He checks in on her, gives her time to rest by taking care of the baby, plans dates, and makes her feel loved and appreciated. They both put effort into each other and their relationship looks genuinely healthy.
I love my sister and I am happy for her. At the same time, watching this brings up a lot of painful feelings for me. As the older sister, I always thought I would be the one who was settled by now. Instead, I have spent years moving from one toxic or unhealthy relationship to another, and I am still single and childless at 36.
Sometimes I catch myself fantasizing about what it would be like to have a partner like her husband. Not because I want him specifically, and not because I would ever cross a boundary, but because I want that kind of love and care. When those thoughts come up, I feel ashamed and guilty.
I do not resent my sister and I do not want anything taken away from her. I just feel behind, lonely, and unsure how to process these feelings without letting them damage my relationship with her or my own mental health. How do I work through this jealousy in a healthy way and stop comparing my life to hers?
SavageBeaver0009 wrote:
Have you met any of his friends? Good dudes usually hang with other good dudes.
Violetdreaming19 wrote:
I think the best way forward may be to seek your own happiness. Be grateful for any good you have in your life now, too. You desire a healthy relationship, perhaps you need help figuring out how to get one. Therapy can be a big help to untangle issues in our heads.
Not putting up with red flags or toxic behavior can help weed out the bad ones. After all, people treat us the way we allow them to. Do you know good guys that are viable options? Does your BIL have any friends he could introduce you to? You could explore groups that surround your interests to find like-minded fellows too.
unlikely-pin-5558 wrote:
OK... I am 49, thus have a bit more life experience here and, while not childless, have definitely had my share of bad relationships and whatnot. First of all, get these notions of "shoulds" and "what-ifs" and "ideal timelines" out of your head, thinking, mentality, and life. These do nothing but hold people back and/or make them miserable. Things happen when they happen.
It took me leaving my home state. I am now 2000 miles from where I grew up. It took me starting over someplace new--more than once. It took a period of not dating or hooking up with anybody for over 3 years while I focused pretty much solely on myself.
I met my husband shortly after I turned 47, and we moved very quickly, but we knew exactly what we wanted and needed from a relationship, and pretty much laid it all out within a week. I wasn't about to waste my time. Maybe you don't need a change of scenery, but you definitely need a change of mindset.
You have to learn to enjoy what you have. Did it ever occur to you that your sister might be a bit envious of YOU? She may no doubt love her life... but I wouldn't be surprised if she also occasionally wishes that she had the freedom to just pack up and go away for a weekend just because. Or go on a safari for a month. Or just up and move for a new job or because a place looks cool.
My point is that things will happen for you...but you need to steer the direction in which they go...and sometimes, it means taking a HUGE leap of faith. It also means embracing what you DO have. But letting go of the shoulds, what-ifs, and oughta-have-by-nows is the first step. Once you do that, things really do start to fall into place.
redshavenosouls wrote:
I understand exactly how you are feeling. I basically raised my kid brothers. They are extremely good husbands. They went into their marriages already knowing how to cook and change diapers. They know all about periods and go buy tampons for their wives. My sisters in law actually complimented me on what a good job I did.
I am mid 40s so I think men in that era were not taught the same things as my brothers. Maybe I have too high standards. Maybe I just bad about picking men. I had one marriage that only lasted a year. Be happy you aren't a divorcee. I know it's hard.
MoxieOhara wrote:
Honestly, I think you’re halfway there – you’ve already identified what the core issue is, and you know that some of your feelings are getting misplaced because of this.
I know it’s the obvious answer, but therapy is the next step. You’ve done a lot of work sorting this through in your head already, and I just think going to see somebody will help with the final stages. While you’re doing this, you need to come up with a little plan of your own.
If you’re a list maker, make a list with things on it like “try a new thing every month”, or “volunteer for a charity that I feel a connection with” - anything that will just widen your horizons slightly, get your meeting new people, even just get you out and about. These can be the first steps in shifting your focus outwards, which will be very useful in giving you some perspective on your own life.
I went through a stage many years ago where I felt like I wasn’t quite in control of my own destiny, so I did a similar thing to what I’ve just described above. I made a conscious effort to start every day thinking “something could happen today that could change my life! Something could happen today that changes the way I look at something or think about something!
Something could happen today where I see something that makes me feel deeply!” and because I had that attitude, these things actually did start to happen… Coincidentally (not!) I also started to feel like I had stuff going on, like I was taking part in my own life, I started meeting new people, going to new places, etc, – I learned a lot from that experience.