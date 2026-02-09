'How do I cope as a 36-year-old woman watching my 25-year-old sister with her loving husband?'

"How do I cope as a 36F watching my 25F sister with her 36M husband?"

I am looking for advice on how to deal with jealousy toward my younger sister’s relationship in a healthy way. I am 36F. My sister is 25F. We are 11 years apart, and her husband is 36M, the same age as me.

They met when she was 20 and he was 31. She married him when she was 22, and they now have a 1-year-old daughter. I know the age gap will stand out, but that is not the core issue for me. What I am struggling with is how well he treats her and how that makes me feel about my own life.

He is attentive and affectionate. He checks in on her, gives her time to rest by taking care of the baby, plans dates, and makes her feel loved and appreciated. They both put effort into each other and their relationship looks genuinely healthy.