'How do I get over jealousy of my boyfriend's friend?'

As someone else asked why after 5 years aren't you and your BF living together? Because I'm sorry but either this is a completely over the top codependent relationship between these two 30yo men. Or it's the obvious answer. These two men spend their vacations together, spend the majority of their free time together.

Both value hanging out together above you & your "BF" doing so. Your BF wont even live with you so as not to effect this guy feelings. They share all the same hobbies and interests to the point that any crossover with you must involve this other guy. Even your own feelings are telling you that this isn't normal that he values a "friend" far and above you in every single metric.