'How do I get over my boyfriend finding other women attractive? He sends me videos of them.' UPDATED

Start sending him s#xy videos of men...(seriously f#$king do it let him feel what he is doing to you.) Seriously this isn't a relationship worth entertaining. Be his reckoning and leave to find a man.

People are attracted to other people. They don't harass their partner with unsolicited s#xual content and other people acting s#xually. Don't accept it. Tell him it is unacceptable. If he wasn't your boyfriend and just some dude, you'd be getting a restraining order.

For some reason my update keeps getting auto-deleted on the THT subreddit so here it is:

I broke up with him. I asked him why he sent these videos- that they don’t turn me on and make me upset.