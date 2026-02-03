'How do I react to my partner’s birthday gift I will hate?'

My boyfriend and I have been together almost 5 years, and living together for 4. He recently used my Amazon account to buy me a birthday gift, and told me a week ago to not check the order history.
Well, he just purchased it yesterday and I got a notification that the item had shipped, and I inadvertently spoiled the surprise :( However, I know I will not like or use the gift, so the silver lining is that I can react appropriately.
He got me a silver locket on Amazon. It is really not my style…it is big and gaudy, with a large stone in the middle and a cliché engraving on the back. It’s like he searched “locket” on Amazon and picked one of the first results, and it isn’t me at all.
I had mentioned telling him a couple of months ago that I thought one of the dainty lockets our friend had on was cute, so I am touched and grateful he remembered that, but am a little hurt that after almost 5 years, he still doesn’t know my style. I don’t really wear jewelry except for small stud earrings and two small rings.
He is aware that I do not wear a lot of jewelry, as I have shown him and told him time and time again, and the pieces I do wear are small and dainty. I told him recently I have been keeping an eye out for a little necklace I could wear to “complete” my look, but I hadn’t found anything yet.
He isn’t really a great gift giver, so I want to give him some understanding, but for the last several months I’ve been asking him to put in a little bit more effort (planning dates once a month, cooking meals, writing me little notes, etc.), because these things are important to me.
He hasn’t done any of these things for me, even after us talking about it repeatedly, and I think this issue makes me feel a little more hurt that he chose something so…not me.
To be fair, he is in graduate school, but I am also working full-time and I maintain our home, and I still find time to show (not just tell) my love and appreciation for him. I confided in my sister as well, and she told me she saw his purchase in my Amazon (I lent her my account) and already told him that it isn’t my style, and offered him necklaces and lockets that are the same price and are more “me."
He said it was too late to cancel (my birthday is in 3 days) and will go through with it anyways. How do I react to this and handle this situation? I am so grateful and appreciative he got me a gift, but I am left feeling like an after thought, and am not sure how to go about this.
Blonde2438 wrote:
OP you need to admit to yourself that he put NO EFFORT into this relationship and then ask yourself if that is what you are willing to accept for yourself. This is about more than the necklace - which AGAIN he put no effort in - EVEN when your sister told him you wouldn't like it!! He just DID NOT CARE!!! Why are you accepting that for yourself???
AWhistlingWoman wrote:
Thank you for the gift, I appreciate the thought. I’m not sure I’m going to wear it though, as it is not my style. Maybe we could exchange it?
Hatsandtopcoats wrote:
"I am so grateful and appreciative he got me a gift."
You've been dating for five years. You really don't have to act like giving you a birthday gift is this mind-blowing Herculean sacrifice. He owes you a gift, and he should care whether you like it.
Weeklyconversation8 wrote:
It's been 5 years and he still doesn't know what you like? He doesn't care. He just gets you whatever.
Northernlitup wrote:
You told him what you like. Your SISTER told him you wouldn't like what he ordered. He sounds like the kind of guy that thinks he gets a participation trophy just for getting you "something." After 5 years and multiple requests on your behalf for him to put literally the smallest amount of effort into the relationship, I can promise you this isn't going to get better.
Is this what you want for your future? And no, you shouldn't have to pretend to like it. Ask him to return it. Tell him it's simply not your style. He had every chance to do better and he couldn't be bothered.
Edit: Thank you for the insight, everyone! I wanted outside opinions so I would receive honest, not sugarcoated opinions, and i sure received that lol. You are right - I deserve better than this, and more effort than this. It is easy to fall into the trap of complacency… didn’t think that’d be me and here I am. I am going to talk to him tonight or tomorrow.
Edit edit: as in, will talk to him beforehand because I don’t want to have this conversation on my birthday haha. Thanks again for all your comments. I have read them all and taken them to heart, even the unkinder ones, because there is truth to them :)
violue wrote:
When you tell him the truth, don't do it right when he gives it to you. It will absolutely derail the point and become about his hurt feelings.
Alpacachoppa wrote:
Don't act, it doesn't help. If he gifts it to you say thank you but that it's not something you like at all and offer to look for a better one together to soften the blow, if you want. On another note really evaluate if you want to be in this relationship. It sounds like he lacks effort to make you happy.
Sometimes people are just daft though, so for the date wish and the likes you might be better off setting a schedule or timeframe he can work with.
Moose-live wrote:
The worst part is him knowing you won't like the gift and saying it's too late to do anything about it. That really sucks.