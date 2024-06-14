'How do I tell my husband I don’t want his mother around after I give birth?' UPDATED

She may advocate for you and baby, but until I’m in a less vulnerable position after having baby, your mom will not stay here and needs to get a hotel or Airbnb if she visits and her time at our apartment must be short. This is non negotiable. Baby and I are your immediate family. You need to advocate for us. We need to bond as a family of three. Our needs are more important than your mother’s feelings.

HungryJellyfishABC wrote:

I’m sorry that your husband is married to his mother and not you. It is unfortunate that her behaviour was not addressed before you were pregnant. It’s your body growing and birthing the baby. You get to make the calls on the labour and who is there.