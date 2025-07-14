'How do I repair things after I really hurt my husband with a comment?' UPDATED 2X

I (36 F) need some advice on how to smooth things over with my husband (38 M) after a recent slip-up. We've been married for almost 9 years and have two kids—an 8-year-old and a 5-year-old. Our youngest is autistic and has a hearing impairment. Up until our son was 4 months old, my husband was working 12-hour days.
Once it became clear that our son had additional needs, he quit his job during C0VID to work from home and be more present for the family. He handles school drop-offs, after-school activities, and even dinner while I’m at work. However, his job still requires him to travel a lot—he's been away for about 70 days so far this year.
In November, he was only home for 6 days, and during one of our FaceTime calls, I made an offhand comment about getting used to being a "single parent" while he was away. It wasn’t meant to hurt him, but I saw how upset he was.
Since he’s been back, there’s been a noticeable distance between us. He’s still great with the kids, but emotionally, he seems withdrawn. He’s turned down sex twice since he’s been home, something he’s only done once before after his vasectomy. I’ve apologized, but he says the comment was true and justified.
I'm looking for practical advice on how to reconnect and move past this. Should I just give it time, or is there something specific I can do to fix things?
TL;DR: I made an off-hand comment to my husband on FaceTime about his work travel and it’s really cut him hard.
Stranger-Tastes wrote:
You need to truly understand that as difficult as it is for you, it's just as difficult for him. By saying that you're a single parent you completely dismissed his role in the family as a husband and father, while he's sacrificing his time with you to be a provider. Likely he didn't choose it either, but it's the best way to earn an income for the family.
Then you casually disregard what he's doing and why. You need to sincerely apologize for what you said, with genuine remorse. Because now he's thinking that if you consider yourself to be a single parent then he's not valued as your partner and he might as well make it true.
sophatelli wrote:
Make his efforts feel seen ASAP and consistently, and keep doing it. Apologize honestly and in a heartfelt way. Flip the situation on yourself and imagine if he reduced the purpose of all of your actions to nothing.
Think about how that would make you feel while you apologize. I don’t mean to sound harsh, but that is the epitome of empathy which is what you need to have. Then give him space and when you have the opportunity make him feel loved and appreciated.
Assuming this is the first time there’s been a mention of you feeling alone with the children, healing should be quick. If you’ve consistently unloaded on him about this then he will need more time. He knows it’s hard on you, the fact that it is hard on you is harder on him (usually, that’s how most good men are).
grumpy__G wrote:
You didn’t lie. 70 days are a lot.
Only thing you can do is talk and find a solution together.
rainyday1860 wrote:
His perspective. Works long hours to make money. Changes jobs to be more flexible with kids. Has to travel. Gets told he is a shit parent and partner. Dude must be stressed as without that comment.
First_Pie209 wrote:
He's upset because its true. He knows it and probably feels bad even though he really shouldn't. I think you need to apologize and just say I see the sacrifices you're making for our family and I appreciate everything you do. I know you are missing out on things here in order to provide for our family.
I can't imagine that being away from us is any easier on you than it is on us. I am sorry and I love you Edit: I would also tell him that you realize he feels bad and he shouldn't.
Ok, so I knew asking random anonymous strangers on the internet would open a can of worms! 😂.
I know my comment was bad, and I said it on the back of 10 straight days of having the kids by myself, knowing that there was another week to go.
I probably should have explained about his work: My husband works in an industry where WFH is not the norm. His employer is halfway across the country and because he joined them during a lockdown he demonstrated to them that he could do it remotely they let him keep doing it. They’re making noises for him to relocate on-site but as long as his performance is good, they can’t really force it.
Also, he is lucky to have the job he has - he is working towards getting his qualifications in the industry and because his employer was desperate during COVID, they were able to employ him without the usual degrees. He’s still about three years away from being qualified as he studies part-time.
Some other stuff: I won’t go into too much detail about our s#$ life. It’s infrequent, at best, which is down to me. I underwent cancer treatment about two years ago and my libido has been rubbish since. He’s very understanding and forgiving about it. Thank you to everyone who gave constructive comments. I’ve had a read through and will post an update on what’s happening.
Hi everyone. Almost a year ago I posted this thread looking for advice. Since then he and I had a couple of huge conversations which ended in us separating. Apparently it stems back to when he started working from home and he took on the lions share of the household duties. It seems I kind of got used to him doing everything, including investing in our relationship.
We’re doing marriage counseling and I’m hopeful of some reconciliation and being able to move back in together at some point. We’re doing week-on-week-off with the kids which seems to be working well for them. I know I’m not all to blame - he has some big issues with communication and not bottling things up. I think we could’ve got over this earlier if he’d been more communicative.
Anyway, we’ve been a part for nearly 4 months now. Neither of us are dating and I still think things are fixable. For those who chose to send me DMs saying that I deserved to be divorced or cheated on or ass*ulted or worse - I hope you have the life you deserve.
For those who have genuine and helpful advice. Thank you. I really mean it. You helped me find the courage to have the honest conversations with my husband and we probably would’ve been on the fast track to divorce if not for your helping me frame my conversations.
TrespassersWill wrote:
It feels like there is a significant amount of context missing from this story.
When you said the single parent line, did you actually mean it because his communication is so bad that you feel alone even when he is present?
Can you say more about some of the outlines of your relationship dynamic that you've uncovered in counseling? For example, have you talked about the fact that the things he was doing to support the family is actually a form of communication? What does it mean to invest in the relationship, and how are you doing that now versus before?
Invisible_INTJ wrote:
I've been through a very similar situation, although we didn't have kids. I had a travel intensive job and when not in travel I was able to work from home so did most of the household chores. My wife at the time made comments about adjusting to a single life while I was on travel and that I needed to learn to communicate better.
I quit that job and got a local job with no travel. That didn't improve things, as now that one issue was fixed, she was very focused on trying to get me to improve my communication issues. We did end up going our separate ways. I think a good part of it is guys sometimes want to hear what they are doing right as that gives them the incentive to improve other areas of their life.
Have you tried telling him all of the things he has done right over the years and all of the good aspects of the relationship over the years? If a guy knows that 75% of what he is doing is right, trying to improve the other 25% is not overwhelming. But if a guy only hears 100% of what he is doing wrong, he feels hopeless that he can do anything right.
Apprehensive_Coat384 wrote:
Wait so he was taking care of everything while he was there, but then when he went on the business trips to get BOTH of yalls finances together you told him you’re a single parent? That’s fully hurtful. If I’m wrong please help me understand? Also to the people in the first post saying he needs to change jobs, what kinda f#$king world do yall live in where the person can just do this on a whim?
This is tragic! And no amount of online upvotes and sympathy can help change how both of these people went into their marriage. All I can say is DAMN! If my wife said that to me after all I do for us I’d rather just do 50/50 because honestly where’s the appreciation for what I can do especially when I do all I can when I am able to be fully devoted too!
Magres wrote:
Apologize deeply and sincerely. Ask him to lay all of his hurt on you. Take all of it. Accept the shame you'll feel for hurting your person, and accept it deeply and without reservation.
Commit to doing better, and mean it. Make it clear to him that you want to be the kind of person he deserves to be married to, and do the hard, painful work it takes to make that happen. Weekly therapy, and really hurling yourself into it, is a good start.
But also, you have to accept that things might be too far gone. You need to do it because it's the right thing to do, not because you want to do it to win him back. You might do EVERYTHING right to fix things and have him say that it's simply too far gone and you can't repair things.
You have to accept that this is possible and to do the work anyway without expectation of reward. Do the work for him, but also do it for yourself, and for any future partners you might have if your husband is unable to forgive you.
You have to accept that he might never forgive you, or that or might take years before this hurt fades into the background. I don't know you or your husband, but in cases of deep, serious harm it can genuinely take YEARS of hard work before it's truly in the rear view mirror, and you have to be okay with that.
In the end, you have to be willing to do the work to make things right with no expectation of reward. And to truly throw your entire self into making it happen.