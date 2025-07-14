'How do I repair things after I really hurt my husband with a comment?' UPDATED 2X

Since he’s been back, there’s been a noticeable distance between us. He’s still great with the kids, but emotionally, he seems withdrawn. He’s turned down sex twice since he’s been home, something he’s only done once before after his vasectomy. I’ve apologized, but he says the comment was true and justified.

I'm looking for practical advice on how to reconnect and move past this. Should I just give it time, or is there something specific I can do to fix things?

TL;DR: I made an off-hand comment to my husband on FaceTime about his work travel and it’s really cut him hard.