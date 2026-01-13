'AITA for how I responded to my ex-fiancé's infidelity?'

After sitting down I explained that I had images for him to look through and they were pretty difficult to see/process, to take his time going through them. I was in no hurry. I could tell he was holding back tears but sharing this information was for the best.

He goes on to tell me that they have been married for quite some time, high school sweethearts, and they had three kids together. But that he knew something was off recently, he just couldn't place it.

He had asked if I wouldn't mind sending those images to him. I didn't mind at all. I asked him if he had a plan moving forward. His response, divorce. He thanked me, I left, and headed back home.