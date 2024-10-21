Husband feels unappreciated after wife takes full credit for housework in front of friends. AITA?

One of the friends asked how she always kept our house so spotless and my wife just bragged about how she was responsible for it all. Then they all started talking about their gripes with their marriages, a common theme was how unhelpful their spouses were. I felt pretty uncomfortable so I just left the office and went out with the kids.

I came back after they had left for the night and acted as normal until we got to our bedroom. I asked her what was up with that conversation they had and pointed out that I did the cooking and cleaning in our marriage.

She told me not to take it personally, and that she just wanted to fit in with the struggles of her friends. Now I just feel unappreciated, especially since I don't clearly remember any genuine gratitude for what I do from her.