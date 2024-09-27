'Huge jerk' husband tells wife she's dead wrong about money, 'my mom is right.' AITA?

It's where avocado toast came from, and frankly, it's not wrong... if you're happy with never making it out of the hole. You're obviously not. Your mother's advice IS good advice, and her spreadsheet is not wrong. It's triggering for your wife because it points out that what she considers her feel-goods, impulsive or fun spending, are financially incompatible with the financial security that would be more stable.

Stability versus comfort seems like an easy call, except for many people, myself included, stability without comfort isn't actually stability. You will want to talk to a real financial advisor. You will want to look into couples counseling, and if you can get the two in the same place, that's a good idea.