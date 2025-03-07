'AITA if I humiliate my mom next time she tells a specific embarrassing story about me?'

"WIBTA If I potentially humiliate my mom next time she tells a specific embarrassing story about me?"

Let me preface this by saying that while this story might paint my mother in a bad light, she did have flaws but was also a very supportive and good mom. I’m 24 now. My mom loves to tell embarrassing stories from my childhood to people. I don’t mind most of them but there is one in particular that really makes me angry every time she tells it because of the backstory. Which is as follows:

I was probably 12/13 and near puberty, my mom was always very open about the changes I would be soon experiencing and bought me everything I needed for when the day came. I was nervous about it but not really embarrassed. My mom had a shower with a clear glass door that I would use because it was a lot nicer than mine.