'AITA refusing to pay for my BF's bday trip after he falsely told his friends HE paid for it?'

At that point, I’d had enough. When it came time to settle up for activities, I sent everyone my full invoice (with receipts and payment breakdowns). They were shocked, apparently, he’d told them I was “tagging along for free” because I “don’t make as much.” They all Venmo’d me immediately, except him.

When we got home, I told him I wouldn’t accept his portion because “apparently, you paid for everything.” He said I was being petty and “embarrassing him in front of his friends.” So, AITA for not letting him pay me back and basically turning his lie into a lesson?

TheWacoFogey said:

NTA. He wanted to make himself look big by making you look small. Think long and hard about that. How much of your life do you want to spend living in that dynamic? Because I guarantee you that nonsense will appear again and again.

But honestly, take the money. And run.