'AITA refusing to pay for my BF's bday trip after he falsely told his friends HE paid for it?'

So my (27F) boyfriend (29M) and I planned a 4-day trip for his 30th birthday with his closest friends (8 people total). I did 90% of the planning, booked the Airbnb, coordinated rides, and even paid the deposit upfront because I have the better credit card. He said he’d pay me back for half later, and his friends would send their shares once I sent the total. Cool.
Fast forward to the trip. Everyone’s having fun… until the first dinner. The waitress asked if we were celebrating something, and my boyfriend loudly said, “Yeah! My birthday trip, I paid for everyone to be here!” Everyone clapped. Meanwhile, I nearly choked on my drink. Later, I asked him why he said that, and he goes, “It’s just easier to say that. Don’t make it weird.”
I let it go until the next day when one of his friends pulled me aside and said, “You’re so lucky to have a guy who treats his girlfriend and friends like this. Not many would pay for a whole trip.”
At that point, I’d had enough. When it came time to settle up for activities, I sent everyone my full invoice (with receipts and payment breakdowns). They were shocked, apparently, he’d told them I was “tagging along for free” because I “don’t make as much.” They all Venmo’d me immediately, except him.
When we got home, I told him I wouldn’t accept his portion because “apparently, you paid for everything.” He said I was being petty and “embarrassing him in front of his friends.” So, AITA for not letting him pay me back and basically turning his lie into a lesson?
TheWacoFogey said:
NTA. He wanted to make himself look big by making you look small. Think long and hard about that. How much of your life do you want to spend living in that dynamic? Because I guarantee you that nonsense will appear again and again.
But honestly, take the money. And run.
Up_and_down_and_all said:
NTA! He honestly sounds like such an ungrateful POS! He was embarrassing himself in front of his friends with him trying to big note himself and lie about sh*t! What a wanker.
OkManufacturer767 said:
I don't understand how not letting him pay is a lesson. Him actually paying would be the lesson. Tell us you broke up with him. NTA.
RandomReddit9791 said:
NTA. This reads like he was actually trying to make you foot the full bill for everyone while he took credit for it.
DancoholicsSCX said:
NTA. If in his opinion your “just a guest” be just a guest🤣🤣🤣 And if he’s so upset tell him “you shouldn’t pulled a Pinocchio.”🤥
Specialist_Wind_6488 said:
NTA but take the money he owes you and leave. Let him find a girl who wants to be a doormat so he can pretend to be a big spender. And leave before his broke a$$ drags down your credit.