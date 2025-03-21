'AITA for 'humiliating' my boyfriend in front of a waiter?'

He knew that since I've mentioned it plenty of times, but he said "your allergy isn't super strong, right? they might have something without fish in the menu, too"

Turns out they didn't have anything seafood-free outside of desserts. When the waiter came, I asked him if they had anything without seafood, to which he replied with a confused look, so I added "yeah, I'm sorry, this is weird, but I have a mild allergy to seafood and my boyfriend brought me here anyway."

I could see the waiter stiffling a chuckle before saying he would try to get me something to eat. He ended up bringing me what seemed like an amalgamation of accoutrements from other dishes, roasted yams covered in crispy shallots with a bit of spicy relish on top, it was really good.