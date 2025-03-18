"AITA for humiliating my sister’s fiancé at a family gathering after what he did to her?"

My sister (28F) has been with her fiancé (32M) for three years. She’s always been the more reserved, quiet type, while he’s loud, extroverted, and sometimes a little over-the-top. We tolerated him, but recently, he crossed a serious line.

A few weeks ago, my sister came to me in tears because her fiancé had "pranked" her in front of his friends by pretending to propose in an elaborate setup, only to laugh in her face and say, "Just kidding, babe! You really thought I was serious?" His friends all laughed while she stood there, humiliated.

She didn’t break up with him (which I think she should have), but she was heartbroken. He later gave her some half-hearted excuse about how he actually had a proposal planned soon and this was just a joke gone wrong.