'AITA for being upset that my wife won’t allow me to see the birth of our baby?' UPDATED 2X

"I never made her uncomfortable? I left and followed all her wishes. I guess it was my selfish wish that did, I can’t make that not impact me."

"Sure, and that’s why I left. Nonetheless it hurt me that she couldn’t trust me enough to let me be a part of it. I didn't beg or bother her to change her mind,

I simply asked her to let me be hurt and let me get over it on my own and she never let me feel bad about it, she (like the commenter i replied to) boiled it down to “i made this decision and you have no right to feel hurt by it because it’s my decision” which was very detrimental to my trust in her."