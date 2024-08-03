'AITA for not wanting my husband to have access to my inheritance?' + UPDATE

I spent two days lining up appointments for the first week of October. When I know I'll have time alone to handle everything privately. I found a divorce attorney, a financial advisor and a bank that's a bit out of the way. I also made an appointment to visit the firm handling my Mom's estate to find out what my options are with them.

Everyone was correct about their assumption that I live in the US. That's the most I can say. Some things to clarify:

I truly am unsure if what kind of financial ties my husband has created with his family members. That's why I said that if his parents pass, I'm sure there will be debts to pay. But I'm definitely not going to be around long enough to finance it.