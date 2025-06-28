"AITA for going to the hospital again after my husband and a doctor said I was overreacting and still being upset about it?"

I feel very strange and guilty and sad about this whole situation and I really don’t even know why, so I thought maybe someone could give me their opinion and it’ll help me clear these feelings up. I’ll try to make this as short as possible.

Basically a few days ago, Monday night, I (f22) started to have really bad stomach cramps at about 4 pm. I thought it was indigestion maybe or menstrual cramps so I let it go for a few hours.

At around 6 pm it was bad enough I mentioned it to my husband (m30), who also saw me going to the restroom every like two seconds. I thought I had to use the restroom but I wasn’t, and I was getting concerned.