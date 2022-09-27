Husband asks if he was wrong to remind unemployed wife that he's the one with a job.

Dividing up household chores and finances can be one of the least romantic parts of any relationship...

Nothing says "I love you, babe" quite like a spreadsheet of bills and daily tasks, right? So, when a conflicted husband decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about a disagreement with his wife over the coffee budget, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for telling my wife I'll purchase the coffee I want, because I'm the one with a job?

I've lately come to enjoy some nicer coffee than I usually drank. I brew it at home, so we're not talking daily $7 drinks or anything. Instead of getting a giant bulk bag of Kirkland coffee, I've come to enjoy a $12 bag from the grocery store. It lasts a bit over a week, maybe two. Instead of $15 for about 5 weeks.