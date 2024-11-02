Husband’s taco run for pregnant friend leads to explosive fight with her husband. AITA?

With that for background, this evening she and I were texting - it was about 6ish - and she got a craving for a taco place near my house and, importantly, near Bert's office. She says she asked him to grab her some on his way home.

He says he's not stopping. He's got work at home and she should just door dash something close. This makes her extremely sad (she's says irrationally sad, but you be the judge) because he used to surprise her with her favorite tacos and now he can't be bothered.