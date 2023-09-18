Husband 'blindsides' wife with an ultimatum, 'she shows no interest.' AITA?

Edit:

I have brought up my concerns about our marriage to her multiple times. Things usually improve for a short while but are quickly back to the status quo in a week or two.

Here's what the top commenters had to say here:

catinnameonly said:

Partner 1: screaming into the void about relationship problems for years. Needs not being met. Etc. Partner 2: I feel so blindsided by this! Pikachu face.

Maybe if P2 actually cared or listened, they would not have feel blindsided. They chose to ignore.

CandThonestpartners said: