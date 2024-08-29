'AITA for telling my husband that he can divorce me if he doesn’t want me hooking up?' UPDATED

"AITA for telling my husband that he can divorce me if he doesn’t want me hooking up?"

My husband cheated on me. He begged me to stay and to go to counseling and that’s what we have been doing for 2 months now. I think I am still in shock honestly. He said he would do anything just we would stay together.

On our latest session I told him with the therapist present that I will never sleep with him again. That she could have him and that I will have sleep with another man. He will not know when or where or with whom.

If he doesn’t want to live like this, he can divorce me. He started crying and saying that I was unfair which is ironic because he started this. He says it is not the same.

Later OP came back with these updates: