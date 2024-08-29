'AITA for telling my husband that he can divorce me if he doesn’t want me hooking up?' UPDATED

My husband cheated on me. He begged me to stay and to go to counseling and that’s what we have been doing for 2 months now. I think I am still in shock honestly. He said he would do anything just we would stay together.
On our latest session I told him with the therapist present that I will never sleep with him again. That she could have him and that I will have sleep with another man. He will not know when or where or with whom.
If he doesn’t want to live like this, he can divorce me. He started crying and saying that I was unfair which is ironic because he started this. He says it is not the same.
1. I made a group chat between me, all his friends, all his colleagues (she is a colleague) and told her “HER NAME, I just want YOU to know that I am grateful for you for showing me my husband’s true colors. He is ALL yours now. Congratulations for winning such a prize”
2. I will not be sleeping with anyone else. I just told him so
He deserves suffering. Go for it baby. Does she or any friend answer the text in the group chat?
Only_Mail7498 OP responded:
That they are so sorry. I mean what can they say? Just saying I am sorry he did this to you.
And the mistress? hidden in some hole?
Only_Mail7498 OP responded:
She didn’t answer, I mean, what can she say? But she hasn’t been to work since I outed them, neither has he. They just blocked each other.
So sorry, they deserve public humiliation at least. Hope you get all you want (money,house,hang him from the b^%$s...) best of luck and wishes.
Only_Mail7498 OP responded:
I want nothing to do with his balls! She can hang them for him! I am getting 1/2 which is more than plenty.
Why do you care what anyone else thinks or knows? Is it that important to you that your husbands friends and coworkers KNOW that he cheated? Is your life going to be drastically impacted if heaven forbid they don’t know the truth?
Why are you defending the privacy of a cheater? Are you him?
Grow up. It's funny you'd want those optics when he cheated on you.
ESH. Him because he cheated on you. You because you’re maliciously dragging this out and not divorcing him.
Ok. Off to bed. I am getting slaughtered here and I didn’t expect that. All I want is for him to feel my pain. He cheated on me and now I have to take the decision and leave him. I wanted him to feel the same. When he believes I cheated and he has to leave. That’s all. If that makes me an AH then I am the ah. I respect your verdict ❤️ good night