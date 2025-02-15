"My husband cheated. Then he got cancer. I left him while he was in surgery. Now he's begging for me back and I don't know what to do."

Some people might call me heartless, but let me tell you the whole story, and then you can decide. Two years ago, I caught my husband sneaking around on Snapchat with a former co-worker.

At the time, we were already in brutal, miserable marriage counseling because he acted like he hated me—like I was the root of all his problems. Meanwhile, he had no problem running off at a moment’s notice to help other women—especially his old high school flame, who was still hanging around in our social circle.

When I confronted him, he admitted to the affair. It broke me, but I stayed. We had three kids. I thought we could rebuild. So, we went to therapy. I fought for our marriage.