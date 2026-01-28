'My husband claims that I am 'controlling' his sleep. He has epilepsy and is irresponsible.'

To run that down: 1.) I have to drop whatever I’m doing instantly to get to him. Most of the time he’s sitting or standing. I have to make sure his head doesn’t hit anything to cause further brain injury

2.) I have to make sure he doesn’t get up, try to walk, fall, or hurt himself further 3.) I have to find a way to get him to the bed all by myself. He’s the safest there and needs to sleep it off

4.) I bring him water/anything else he needs while he’s in bed for the rest of the day 5.) He sleeps and leaves all childcare to me 6.) I call out of work for him