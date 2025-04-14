'Am I overreacting or is my cop husband cheating with his co-worker?' + UPDATE 1 YEAR LATER

My (29f) husband (28m) is a cop. They have the option to ride alone, or ride with someone else. I knew that 2 days a week he was riding with a male friend, and he told me the other 2 days he rode alone. I didn’t think anything of it, and life went on as normal. We’d text consistently on all of his work nights with the occasional facetime or phone call.
Fast forward, and I can’t shake a nagging feeling that something isn’t quite right. We had been drinking, and when I went to our bedroom I noticed his apple watch. I guessed his password and it was right, so I scrolled through the messages until I saw one from an unsaved number and clicked on it.
There were hundreds of messages, and as I started to scroll through I realized it was a female coworker, and that they had been riding together 2 nights a week. Realizing I’d been lied to and not understanding why he’d kept this a secret, I called him in and asked “who do you ride with on Sunday nights?” He said nobody. I repeated my question, and he got super defensive and asked why I was asking.
I said “okay, so if I look at your phone I’m not going to see texts about it?” He said no and handed me his phone. Sure enough, there was no messages from this unknown number, including in his recently deleted texts (a trick my brother taught me the last time he was deleting texts from a female) So not only had he deleted them, but he’d wiped them entirely from his phone.
At this point, I’ll admit I got hysterical and threw his phone. I questioned why he was lying to me and who she was, the conversation went no where and he slept on the couch. Fast forward to the following days, I learned that during his extra shifts, which are not through the department and basically consists of him sitting alone in his car for hours, she was meeting up with him.
When I asked him why he’s been hiding this and lying to my face he said he “didn’t think I’d be comfortable with him riding alone with a female” So… he thought I’d be uncomfortable with something and rather than not do it, he did it and just hid it from me. None of the texts were particularly incriminating, but why would he feel the need to hide this if it was just a platonic friendship?
I feel as though I’ve been cheated on- if not physically (i hope) then emotionally. We just started couples therapy but it’s not helping. It’s been 2 months and I randomly break down crying thinking about it. He broke my trust and I don’t know if we can rebuild it.
When I told him I no longer wanted them riding together as I couldn’t trust there wasn’t something going on, he turned around and told her he was deleting their texts so his wife wasn’t comfortable with it. Which was humiliating for me, that this random woman now knew the intimate fight we were having. Do I believe him, that it was all innocent? Where do we go from here?
idk2uc said:
My ex husband's coworker called him and left messages. I had no idea she was doing that until I listened to his messages one day. They work together so why is she yelling at him about calling her back? Then I figured out how to check cell phone calls to his number and checked the times he talked to her and it was right after he left home for work and right before he got home.
Also her phone number was under a man's name. He was clearly cheating with this behavior. I didn't need to "see" proof. Later after my divorce the other wives told me he was hooking up with the coworker on trips and their husbands would come home and tell them.
ThrowawayJane86 said:
My ex-husband is a cop. Move on, girl. My ex was engaged 6 months after the divorce to a female dispatcher that worked in his precinct. That gut feeling is there for a reason.
Ok_Investment6346 said:
He's guilty AF. No one deletes innocent texts to hide from their partner.
asmh77 said:
Man I didn't even get past you knowing a trick your brother showed you last time he was texting. He's a cheater,and it's definitely not the first time
And fireyjustice said:
Yikes, the gaslighting from your husband & these comments are sad. As a woman, trust your gut. There’s a reason he hid this relationship, and it was NOT because of how you might react.
It’s been about a year and a half. We found couples counselor we really liked and after our last session at the end of december, both agreed we felt really good about it. We bought a house, and all seemed good.
Fast forward a few weeks, he’s at the end of his shift, we’re texting, and he lies about being on a call when his location was sitting at his regular diner. I called him on it and sent a text saying how I couldn’t do it anymore and I felt like sh!t all the time because of the lies and the way he was treating me.
I was spiraling because of the unnecessary lie, but never expected his response to be that he’s done, he’s miserable, and “we tried, we really tried”. I immediately go home where i spend the next hour sobbing and begging him not to leave me, he walks out the door.
He’s blocked me on everything, fully ghosted, and from what I’ve seen, is already dating a new woman. Presumably, the one I’d caught him texting. Yet he’s blamed the entire divorce on my “short temper” and the fact that we fought too much. Mind you- every fight stemmed from that original issue of him deleting the texts. Had I gotten any semblance of closure on that, it would have not been an issue anymore.
I am heartbroken. I’ve spent the last couple months working on myself and doing intense therapy, and I feel like I’m in a better place with controlling my temper and overall regulating. Which, if that was where the divorce stemmed from, you’d think would mean we could happily get back together as the issue he claimed was now resolved.
He hasn’t filed yet. I’m stuck in limbo of wondering if he hasn’t filed because he thinks there might be a chance for us, or if he just couldn’t be bothered and cares so little that i’m not even worth the energy it would take. I want him back so bad. I can’t even describe the soul crushing pain i’m in.
He’s buying this new girl flowers already, and who knows what else they’ve done by now. I feel like if he had her lined up ready to go, there had to have been something going on prior to him leaving me and that is the real reason for it. In which case he’s a coward who was too scared to say it with his whole chest.
He’s said I can have anything I want, including the animals which makes me think he feels guilty for the situation. Either way, I’m in total denial and want my life back so bad. Where do I go from here? I’ve attempted to schedule a time to have a conversation through a family member, and he doesn’t respond ever. It’s like he’s trying to pretend I don’t exist and his “old life” never happened.
I’m at a loss, and everyone just keeps telling me I’ll “find someone better” and “he’s not worth it” and all the cliches, but i don’t want someone better. I want my husband. How do I go about getting him back?
I’ve been served divorce papers. Apparently he just couldn’t be bothered to do it sooner because he was too busy living his life and having fun with his new girl. He’s stated that the marriage is “irretrievably damaged” which hurt like none other. It wasn’t damaged at all until she came into the picture. So you’re the reason this is all happening and you get to decide it cannot be repaired?
Knowing that I’m over here suffering and in indescribable pain, and he couldn’t care less and is pretending like his life with me never even happened is ruining me. I’ve hired an attorney. We’re beginning the long process of getting me what I deserve (hopefully), so wish me luck I guess. And if you have any advice on how to move on with no closure, or what my next chapter will look like, I’ll gladly take it.