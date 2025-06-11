'AITA for asking my husband to cut his family visit short by 2 days because of my cancer scare?'

mmontes said:

The fact that he can't put you as a priority makes him a major AH. My goodness, do you ever get to on vacation besides over to his families home? How about your family? NTA.

OP responded:

I mean I take vacations elsewhere... but he doesn't join me anymore. Thank you ❤️

AriMeowber said:

I’m wishing you a life free of cancer. It can be hard to get through, but once you cut that shit out of your life, you will feel blessed, free, and renewed. But enough about your husband.

Best of luck to you on your biopsy.