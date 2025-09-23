AITA? My husband decided my MIL can make all important decisions in our home.

My husband and I have been married for two years. Recently, I gave birth to our first child. My 6 weeks have passed and I decided to go back to work. This was extremely hard for me dealing with separation anxiety and postpartum depression. My husband decided my MIL would babysit and initially I was ok with it because he was so young.
The night before my MIL requested that I leave out everything needed in the front room area instead of the nursery for her which was weird but I obliged. Although she has a car she demanded that I pick her up before work and drop her off afterwards, and I would have to do it because my husband's work schedule.
The next morning leaving for work I set my baby’s nanny camera up so that I could monitor him through out the day. MIL stated it was invading her privacy, and that she refused to leave it up and my husband agreed. Later that week upon returning home from work I noticed my husband practically put all of the baby's things in the from room and completely wiped out the nursery per MIL request.
She also requested that everything be exactly how she left it when she returned next week. I was beyond angry! Husband once again sided with MIL. Later that night for dinner I attempted to talk to my husband about how uncomfortable I was. I didn’t even realize how much she controlled until that moment.
I told him I was uncomfortable with her going into his account and paying the bills, which I just found out. Also her telling me what I could do in the house with my newborn, hoping he would reason with me. He told me he completely sided with my MIL and I was the one making her uncomfortable.
He stated how I used to be really nice to her at first but now I’m distant. I stopped eating dinner and packed my baby up and went to my mom’s, I’ve been here for three days no contact. AITA?
SherbetMysterious214 said:
Not the AH at all, you're his wife, not a guest in your own home, and the fact that he handed over your life to his mom is a massive red flag. Trust your gut, you did the right thing leaving.
Desperate-Card-3651 said:
You’re not the ahole, your husband choosing his mom’s comfort over yours and your baby’s boundaries is a huge red flag that needs serious addressing.
Aggressive_Cup8452 said:
If it's been 3 days of no contact...and he hasn't even contacted you for updates on his child...then yeah...I don't know. I don't think my partner could keep me from my child and I know I wouldn't be able to keep him from his child. NTA.
LoveLolaHeart said:
Ooof. NTA. That whole MIL situation sounds like the beginning of a horror novel. I would stay no contact, let lawyers work out the divorce.
S9_noworries said:
NTA. Was your husband and MIL like this before the baby? If your husband always sided with MIL prior to marriage and before baby, he was never going to change or support you in any decisions.
podo_o said:
NTA. Your baby, your rules