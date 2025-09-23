"AITA? My husband decided my MIL can make all important decisions in our home and we are newlyweds..."

My husband and I have been married for two years. Recently, I gave birth to our first child. My 6 weeks have passed and I decided to go back to work. This was extremely hard for me dealing with separation anxiety and postpartum depression. My husband decided my MIL would babysit and initially I was ok with it because he was so young.

The night before my MIL requested that I leave out everything needed in the front room area instead of the nursery for her which was weird but I obliged. Although she has a car she demanded that I pick her up before work and drop her off afterwards, and I would have to do it because my husband's work schedule.