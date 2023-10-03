Husband divorces wife for being a SAHM, 'this dynamic made me resent her.' AITA?

"AITAH for divorcing my wife for being a SAHM?"

I (M30) married my wife (F30) around 5 years ago. We had been dating since highschool. I loved how smart, ambitious and driven she was. We bonded over academics and nerd stuff. We had both landed good jobs in the same city right after college.

3 years into marriage we had our baby. We had decided on sending our child to daycare after 6 months. But when 6 months were up, she refused to go to work and send our child to daycare.

Her argument was if I picked up more work, we can afford a single income household. And she will be saving us money being a stay at home parent. That it was better for our child as well.