Wife gets large inheritance, but husband doesn't want to work unless she does too.

Money troubles can sink a lot of marriages. But what happens when there's plenty of money to go around, but you don't want your partner to have the same access to it?

For one couple, they found themselves lucky enough to have one parent stay home while living off one income. The problem? The husband wants to stay home. And if he can't? Then he wants to make sure wifey has no fun with his money.

He (u/throwaway3048172) maps it all out here:

AITA (Am I the as*hole) for not wanting to pay for my wife's spending money?

Before the birth of our daughter, my wife and I both worked full time in low-middle earning jobs with my wife earning a bit more than I but not by much. My wife returned to work out of necessity when our daughter was 3 months old.