Wife gets large inheritance, but husband doesn't want to work unless she does too.

For one couple, they found themselves lucky enough to have one parent stay home while living off one income. The problem? The husband wants to stay home. And if he can't? Then he wants to make sure wifey has no fun with his money.
He (u/throwaway3048172) maps it all out here:
AITA (Am I the as*hole) for not wanting to pay for my wife's spending money?
Before the birth of our daughter, my wife and I both worked full time in low-middle earning jobs with my wife earning a bit more than I but not by much. My wife returned to work out of necessity when our daughter was 3 months old.
Her mental health became pretty bad and she has a minor disability that makes work life a little hard and she found it a bit worse after having our daughter but we had to do what we had to do.