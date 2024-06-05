WIFE: 'AITA for telling my husband I'm done asking him what's wrong?' HUSBAND finds post & shares his side

All of a sudden the water works will start and he’ll start telling all your friends how he’s blindsided. Get a book on covert narcissists. Make sure you do it from a private Amazon account, so he doesn’t know you’re reading it.

Prepare yourself to be ostracized. It’ll hurt, but if you prepare yourself ahead of time it’ll hurt less. Take all that extra time you would be spending on them and start using that time to woo yourself. Start developing your hobbies, exercise, whatever makes you happy. Good luck

Commenters seem to agree that she's NTA.

After reading everyone's comments, she later shared this update:

I appreciate all the comments, I'm trying to get my ducks in a row to figure out the next steps without losing my house and kids. I scheduled a consult with a lawyer for 2 weeks from now.