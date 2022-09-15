Someecards Logo
Husband doubts wife's side hustle until she profits, now she's hoarding the money.

Kimberly Dinaro
Sep 15, 2022 | 5:39 PM
There's nothing that can ruin a romance in marriage quite like a tension-filled discussion about splitting finances...

So, when a conflicted woman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about her business, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for refusing to share my business profit with my husband?

I F32 have a leg disability that got worse to the point I could no longer work. So I stayed home with the kids for 4 years. I had plenty of free time after the kids became more independent and I found myself sitting around all day long.

I have sewing hobby that I learned while living with my grandmother since I was 13. So I started spending my time sewing. My husband made a laughing stock out of me calling me 'grandma" or "granny" and running with the jokes and teasing. It was unbearable but I ignored him.

Anyway, a friend of mine saw some of my work and suggested I open an website and sell what I make. I was hesitant about it and my husband's opinion was "mehhh...who would want to buy grandma's junk," but I asked my friend to help me and people really liked my works.

