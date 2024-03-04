Couple's mother's reveal that they were both conceived using the same donor. AITA?

Edit: He didn't actually kick me out of our house, he is staying with a friend and refusing my visits.

Here were the top rated comments from readers:

disappointingcryptid

INFO: so you can't go to your own house? Where are you staying? Also please get a DNA test asap.

Fianna9

Absolutely. It is your house too. If he wants space he can leave to deal with it.

prairiemountainzen

Exactly. It's understandable that he wants space. This was a bombshell for OP as well, so it's not like her needs for support and communication during this upheaval should just be completely dismissed in favor of only her husband's needs.