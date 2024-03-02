Wife tells husband she's tired of being third wheel to his bestie; 'I will leave you.' AITA?

eta: I've brought up moving several times (because he wasn't like this before we moved in to this place - which is owned by the buddy in the post). He will agree to move and start house searching and then the very next day he will be talking about all the repairs he wants to make to this place as a favor to his buddy for "helping us out".

So basically he wants to stay here and only told me he would be willing to move in that moment to get me to stop talking about it. The only place I can go to is my mother's and he has made it very clear that if I take our child there, he will take the baby from me.