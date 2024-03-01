Husband gathers secret evidence on wife, 'She's plotting divorce? Wait till the court finds out what's she's REALLY like.' AITA? UPDATED.

And you’re right, I should just not care about her yelling in my face and do things anyway, thanks so much you’re so much help.

Also, I've tried to work on things in the past. I wanted to go to counseling. I wanted to improve her relationship with her kids, not have her abandon them. I wanted her to start picking up after herself, and stop being so damn gross, I didn’t want her to decide she was going to blindside me, and my kids, and kick us out.

Before I saw those messages all I knew was that my wife was distant with our kids. I always kinda had the thought there that maybe it was the gender thing, but I could never prove it of course.