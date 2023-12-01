Husband that gets every Thanksgiving with his family thinks Christmas arrangement is 'not fair.' AITA?

His mom is aware that I like to spend Christmas with my family but she has also commented that it would be nice if we make it at their house around Christmas time. Our families live in different states so we can’t really spend each holiday with both sides.

My parents’ house is 4 hrs away, his parents’ is 6 hrs away, and it would add an extra 4 hour drive to stop by their house if we were to also see them during the Christmas holiday. We both think the other is being selfish in our stances. AITA?

EDITS: