Husband ghosted by wife after she begs to have a 9th child. She says, 'You DESTROYED my family vision.' AITA? UPSETTING UPDATES 2X

Seriously, change the locks and tell her not to come back until she gets evaluated and gets help. Something is wrong with her.

muffinaccor writes:

NTA, Maybe therapy is best, not sure how you’re gonna convince her to get there but she def needs it. Does she know you’ve had a vasectomy? It’s doesn’t sound like you told her that truly, and if you did, definitely remind her, tell her how much it will cost, your pain and struggles after, financial stability and keep your stance on this.

She’s your wife but she doesn’t get to dictate how many kids you have. She may be scared to not have a child in her arms or in her “nest” when the youngest goes off to school. She’s raised kids for so long she might not be wanting another one, but rather unsure of how she’s going to power through this new phase of your youngest being her last “baby”.

She does need to apologize for the words she’s said so far. It’s not okay to say “she’s raised your kids etc” as a reason why YOU should also be a participant in raising and making and FINANCIALLY supporting ANOTHER life. That’s was rude and uncalled for, IN MY OPINION.

However OP, don’t feel discouraged and you aren’t wrong. You have every right to say no. No means no. And she shouldn’t want to argue that stance. You have enough kids, you deserve to enjoy being present for them just as you are now.