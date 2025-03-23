Woman upset when husband gives her lunch to female friend. He says; 'well yeah, I have feelings for her.' AITA? + UPDATE

I (23F) and my husband Jeff (25M) have been together for 7 years, we’ve recently got married about 10 months ago. With that, I also got a promotion at my job and I work longer hours.
He has a friend, Sarah (25F?) I’m not close to her, I don’t talk to her but I will greet her and be civil if I have to. My husband knows her as they were in the same training for their job, they work in two different departments though.
So to the problem, me and my husband had gotten off of work a bit earlier so I decided to make a nice meal for both of us as we haven’t been able to have a lot of time together so I wanted to have a nice romantic dinner in our dining room.
Fast forward some hours, after I finished cooking I only made enough portions for me, him and a bit for myself for my lunch tomorrow at work so I let him know about my lunch I had in the fridge and that it isn’t leftovers.
Anyway, we’re sitting down enjoying our meal and talking. That’s when somebody walks in..yeah walks in. Obviously I’m thinking somebody just snuck into our house or something because I never gave anybody a key, all I knew is that my husband and myself have a key.
To my surprise, Sarah came walking in as she greeted my husband. I had to greet her first and she finally looked at me and greeted me. I looked at my husband and said “I didn’t know we had company”, he just shrugged it off and said “I decided to invite her over to hang out”. I’m blindsided because I wanted this night to be just for us since we’ve been so busy.
Sarah sits down and has the nerve to ask “where is my plate”. I looked at her, I reminded her that I wasn’t aware that she was coming over so I didn’t make enough and I apologized. She started calling me rude and inconsiderate but I kept letting her know that I wasn’t aware and I could Uber eats her something if she wanted or fix her up a sandwich.
She looked at my husband and asked why she didn’t have a plate. I kid you not, my husband gets up, goes over to the fridge, takes my temporary lunch bowl out the fridge and reheats it and gives it to her. I immediately tried to take it but he moved it and I said “that’s my lunch for tomorrow” and he replied to me “you could make yourself something else”. To be fair, I was pissed.
He gave the plate to her and she just started eating it and thanked him. Obviously I’m mad at this point and I was going on about how that was my lunch for tomorrow while he ignored him. Sarah kept calling me bitter and childish saying it wasn’t serious. I soon had enough and just stormed upstairs and never came back downstairs.
My husband ended up coming upstairs very late at night and just getting into bed without even giving me a kiss (I wake up easily but I was still half way asleep). I just want to know if I was being selfish and made a big deal out of him giving her the food. AITA??
Edit: I’m getting comments saying I’m fake and AI? I do apologize for any mistakes in here. I do typically mess up with my words when I type fast and i apologize for that but please stop being mean about it. I never posted on here tho, are ppl usually this mean? 😭
Edit 2: I plan on talking to him tonight when he gets home. He’s working later tonight so I’m gonna try to keep myself up and I’m gonna ask him if anything is going on with him and Sarah.
You know that the issue is not about the food but about your husbands blatant disrespect for you and that woman coming into your house to berate and name call you. You are a better person than me, I would have decked her and dragged her out my house like a common thief. You need to rethink this 'marriage' of a thing.
Let me get this straight. She has a key to your apt, she walks in without knocking, she expects to be served dinner, you tell her not enough food, offer her ubereats instead, she insults you, husband doesn’t defend you, husband gives her your food, husband ignores your objections.
They talk over you while eating, you go upstairs but not husband, they spend entire evening alone, husband comes to bed late and doesn’t speak to you? This isn’t a platonic friendship. Your husband is in love with her.
Whether or not she feels the same way, she clearly has zero respect for you in your own home, and knows that she can treat you as badly as she likes with your husband’s full support.
Euphoric_Sentence_48 (OP)
I was pretty shocked when it happened too, I think that’s why I didn’t react more in the moment. I’ve been reading comments and thinking about everything myself.
Especially the moment when he told me he had feelings for her which was in the update and I’m 99% sure it’s an emotional affair. I know I seem like a doormat in both of my post which I was in the moment but I’ve thought about it more and I think divorce is the lane I’m going down.
This isn’t gonna be a long update at all. I talked to my husband after he got home today and long story short, they have feelings for one another. He denied cheating but I feel like there was at least emotional cheating. I don’t know what to do as I’ve been with him since I was 16 and he was my first everything, I can’t even imagine a life without him.
I’m currently at my mom’s house. I came over here after all the chaos, he’s been blowing up my phone with text and calls. First he was apologetic, to it was “she means nothing and now I’m insecure woman he claims.
He tells me he still loves me but if I’m with you then I want to be the only one you love. Lots of you also pointed out that he was disrespectful which he was and I can’t stand for that either.
I checked the ring camera and her car is currently in our driveway. Anyway, I feel like complete garbage. Me and him mostly have mutual friends since I didn’t have many friends in high school, just college which is where I met him (we were in the same friend group).
I’ve been crying and I’ll admit embarrassingly I’ve thrown up about twice. My mom has been super supportive and tonight she’s letting me forget with ice cream and rewatching love island. But she said it’ll be temporary as me and her need to have discussions on what will be with me and my husband going forward.
That’s it though, thanks for all the advice I got and completely things get better. Again, I’m sorry if any of this is hard to understand as my hands are very shaky. Sorry and please refrain from any hate comments.
What the hell is her car doing in your driveway while you’re not there if he loves you so much and she means nothing? He’s continuing to disrespect you by having her over while you’re at your mom’s house.
I know it’s hard, and I know imagining your life without him is difficult, but if you stay, you’ll be teaching him that there’s a line of disrespect that you’ll tolerate and he’ll have no problem dancing right up on it whenever he feels like it going forward.
You’re worthy of so much more, and a man who would behave this way is not good enough for you. As someone who was once in a similar situation and now married to someone wonderful, I promise better love than what your current husband is showing is waiting for you.
If you seen her car in your driveway I'm surprised you have not did a surprise pop up since he thinks you're at your mom's and caught them in the act. Just the disrespect Alone, says a lot.... don't wait on him to make the decision you need to make the decision for yourself.
Their actions are BS. If this is real, I mean the man literally went in there and got a plate you said not to give her and gave it to her right in front of your face, that shows the importance of her. You deserve better.
Girl, I’d block her car in and call everyone over so we can all burst in and hear his brain dead explanations. Then call her parents/family/friends and church if she has one to speak with her about her home wrecking.
Insist HE leave, not you. Have over people for support and in case he comes back and tries anything. I’d call their shared boss too. I’m a terrible person but I don’t suffer alone. I’d put everything out into daylight.