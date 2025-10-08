"My husband grew up wealthy and he will not tell me his finances. Am I overreacting?"

I (42f) and my husband (48m) have been married for 10 years and share 3 children. He has always been really secretive with his finances and was kind of showy when we dated letting me know he could “take care of me." I worked until we had our first child and I ended up extremely sick during my pregnancy. I stayed home during pregnancy and the babies 1st years, otherwise I have worked.

I try to pay some of the bills but he generally makes much more than I do as well as receiving a payment monthly from his investment property he inherited. With that he makes about 2.5x what I do. I don’t complain and I buy groceries sometimes, pay my bills as well as several household bills.