'Husband has a new chosen family he prioritizes and sees every week, I’m jealous and frustrated.' AITA? + UPDATE

Three years later, the OP returned with an update.

It’s been a while since- our little boy is 2.5 now. Thank you to everyone who commented - it was the kick in the butt I needed to lay down the law. Especially the folks that rightly pointed out I was a passive doormat without self respect — that stung but was true.

After my post, I had a big sit down with John on my the things I was upset about. My husband was traveling to be a groomsman for a good friend — I told him to stay out there for an additional week and decide:

If he wanted to stay married and wanted to be a family. If he wanted the above, think about what needed to change on his part (not just Pam but other stuff too), how he was going to be a good husband/father going forward.