'AITA for being upset my husband humiliated me at our anniversary dinner in front of both families?'

Halfway through dinner, my husband stood up. He had his phone in his hand. He said, "I want to make a toast."

Everyone raised their glasses. I smiled. I actually smiled. Then he said, "To my wife, who's been having an affair with her coworker for the past six months."

The table went silent. My mom dropped her fork. It clattered on her plate so loud. I said, "What are you talking about?"

He didn't even look at me. He just started reading text messages. Out loud. Messages between me and my coworker. Explicit ones. He read the one where I called my husband boring. The one where I said I couldn't wait to leave him. The one where I mocked him for not noticing.

My dad stood up. He looked at me like I was a stranger. My sister said, "Is this real?"