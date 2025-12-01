'I called my husband out for his weaponized incompetence and it hurt his feelings. AITA?'

th987 said:

You know, you make your own money. If he won’t pull his own weight, I’d hire some household help for myself. He won’t solve the problem. You can solve it for yourself. You could also stop doing his laundry and stop cooking for him. Let him see what it’s like to do it for himself. He’s acting like a baby, like he’s incapable of jotting down a note on his phone about three items to pick up at the store.

And Arashirk said:

Oh, honey, he manipulated you really well, didn't he? He played the self-pity card and you fell for it.

He is not trustworthy. He is not reliable. You are carrying the mental load. He is not trying to do better, he is half-assing everything so you won't bother to ask him again.