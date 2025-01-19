Husband admits ex-wife is his soulmate but wants to stay married to pregnant wife. AITA? UPDATED 2X

One day I snapped to either give me the keys back or I will change the locks, again he was all teary because he was this was still his home, I said it wasn't anymore so no more hanging out here.

Now I'm thinking it's best to sell this house and find something new that can be mine and the kids home only. As for Eliza, some of you will be happy to know they aren't together he isn't staying with her and for all I know she has distanced herself from him.

Maybe she only liked him when he was in a relationship? Or now her power trip is over she isn't interested? He is pretty heartbroken his absolutely best friend isn't with him now. Like really heartbroken.