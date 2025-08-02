'My husband keeps ruining my birthday. How do I tell him without starting a fight?' AITA? UPDATED

And so far he has spent the day giving us 20 minutes at the table having cake, then he went in our hot tub- alone- now he’s downstairs playing some video games. I am stuck here with my mom who will probably stay until bedtime. I feel like my day is ruined again, I’m seething mad.

In all fairness to him, he bought me flowers and several pieces of coach jewelry, even though I don’t wear jewelry which he knows. I feel like he threw money at it, invited my mom to babysit me, so now he can do what he wants.

How do I bring this up without causing a raging argument? I feel angry and overlooked, I feel like I was “handled” and then bailed on. Please give me some blueprint for how to handle this.

