'AITA? My husband keeps waking up the toddler, he treats me like I'M overreacting.'

"AITA? My husband keeps waking up the toddler..."

So our toddler started sleeping alone about a month ago (15 months now). She goes to sleep around 7pm. I tried to be very quiet at least until she falls asleep so I don’t wake her. I do a lot of household chores when she goes to sleep, but I do them quietly. My husband on the other hand makes so much noise.

Of course, I also will accidentally make a noise once in a while. I am very apologetic and feel bad right when it happens. He on the other hand will make noise and not even care much. I literally yell at him every day because he always wakes up our toddler. His office wall is connected to her bedroom, so any noise he makes while sitting at his desk (like eating or clicking his mouse loudly) will wake her up.