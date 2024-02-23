Husband kicked out of the house when wife discovers his history as a sperm donor. AITA?

deathphatnrom writes:

I don't think you're the AH for necessarily not telling her per-say, but the timing of which you told her definitely at the very least makes you dumb AF, AH at worst.

You should have told her before trying for a kid, when the possibility of you two having kids first came up even.

Maybe not something you disclose on the first few dates unless it just happens to come up, but as others have said, when you two got serious and started thinking about having a family, or even just when you were getting serious in general, it should have come up.