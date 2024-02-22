Husband takes libido decreaser medicine in secret; wife finds out and flips out. AITA?

Women who do this often push their husbands away out of guilt. The fact that she didn't want you to take care of yourself, even though she didn't want to be with you, is very revealing.

That's a sign of control. You have already gone to marriage counseling and you want to remain a faithful man. Now you have taken the drastic step of turning to drugs to suppress your sex-drive.

Life is too short. If I were you, I would set up cameras to figure out just what is going on. Or, if your kids are on their way out of the home, I would get your wife back to work, so she has an income, and then prepare for a divorce.